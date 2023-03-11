Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires 77,803 Shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 149.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,803 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $18,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Activest Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 847.4% during the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 210.8% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.36.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $126.88 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.71 and a 52-week high of $199.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.87 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $143.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

