Two Sigma Investments LP Acquires Shares of 921,255 Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 921,255 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,341,000. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.66% of Tripadvisor as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 142,375 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $3,144,000 after purchasing an additional 6,871 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 418.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 10,652 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in Tripadvisor by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 560,633 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $9,979,000 after buying an additional 344,525 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 2nd quarter valued at $449,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tripadvisor in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $19.61 on Friday. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $16.87 and a one year high of $28.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.07 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.42 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Tripadvisor to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Tripadvisor to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Tripadvisor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Tripadvisor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

In other news, insider Seth J. Kalvert sold 25,944 shares of Tripadvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total transaction of $698,153.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,084,903.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

