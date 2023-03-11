Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 297,706 Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) by 16,539.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 299,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 297,706 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.40% of SiTime worth $23,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 517.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of SiTime by 14,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors own 74.96% of the company’s stock.

In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,104.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SiTime news, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of SiTime stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total transaction of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,268,104.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Arthur D. Chadwick sold 24,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.79, for a total value of $3,262,948.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 80,309 shares in the company, valued at $10,503,614.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,143 shares of company stock worth $7,006,103. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SITM opened at $126.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.59 and a beta of 1.86. SiTime Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.10 and a fifty-two week high of $270.92.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on SiTime from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on SiTime from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet upgraded SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on SiTime from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.00.

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

