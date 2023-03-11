Two Sigma Investments LP Buys 54,863 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Two Sigma Investments LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,088 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,863 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Qualys were worth $19,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Qualys by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,309,842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,579,000 after buying an additional 232,244 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Qualys by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 370,940 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,790,000 after buying an additional 155,203 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 185,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,449,000 after buying an additional 141,300 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Qualys in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Qualys by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,477,215 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $624,078,000 after buying an additional 83,343 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qualys alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on QLYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 12th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Qualys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.20.

Insider Activity

Qualys Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total value of $596,966.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,170 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $140,786.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,509,674.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.06, for a total transaction of $596,966.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,424,109.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,496 shares of company stock worth $1,792,689. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $117.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.70 and a beta of 0.62. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.36.

Qualys Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QLYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.