Two Sigma Investments LP Has $27.82 Million Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 684,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 126,442 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.42% of Pentair worth $27,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNR. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 15.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,168,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,650 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 41.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after acquiring an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 221.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,105,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,603,000 after acquiring an additional 761,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 176.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,364,000 after acquiring an additional 569,400 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pentair Stock Down 3.1 %

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.31.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $52.68 on Friday. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $38.55 and a 52 week high of $60.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.97.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.68 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 23.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.45%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

