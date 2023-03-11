Two Sigma Investments LP Invests $21.07 Million in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 340,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,067,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 936.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 75.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HZNP. TheStreet upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $101.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $116.50 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.42.

Insider Transactions at Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $380,752.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,883.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Andy Pasternak sold 27,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.03, for a total transaction of $3,066,390.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,367,884.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Jeffrey W. Sherman sold 3,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total transaction of $380,752.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,539 shares in the company, valued at $4,469,883.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 100,184 shares of company stock valued at $11,285,478 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of HZNP stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $25.14 billion, a PE ratio of 49.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.15. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12 month low of $57.84 and a 12 month high of $117.49.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $942.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.95 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 23.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Inflammation segments. The Orphan segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Stories

