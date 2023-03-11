Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

Two Sigma Investments LP lowered its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) by 51.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,487,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,601,572 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Western Union were worth $20,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WU. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in Western Union by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 13,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Western Union by 49.8% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,608 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. raised its stake in Western Union by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 49,078 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Western Union by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,941 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Western Union by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,876 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Western Union Stock Performance

NYSE WU opened at $11.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.87. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $10.99 and a twelve month high of $19.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Western Union had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 151.54%. Western Union’s revenue was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Western Union Company will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Union Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.46%. Western Union’s payout ratio is presently 40.17%.

About Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer, Business Solutions, and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, and cross-currency transactions for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

