Two Sigma Investments LP Lowers Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Two Sigma Investments LP cut its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,990 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.06% of Synopsys worth $28,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 940,368 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $287,292,000 after acquiring an additional 511,708 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,081,000 after acquiring an additional 353,668 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,367,000. CCLA Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,410,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,186,674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 168,959 shares in the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total transaction of $1,225,944.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,736 shares of company stock valued at $21,590,891 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $355.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a PE ratio of 58.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $351.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.02 and a 1 year high of $391.17.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.22% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.18.

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

