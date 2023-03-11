Two Sigma Investments LP Makes New $22.07 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 356,373 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,074,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 19.4% during the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

HIG stock opened at $70.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a 200-day moving average of $72.17. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.45. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 4,916 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.69, for a total transaction of $372,092.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,173.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total value of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,634 shares of company stock worth $8,804,183. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

