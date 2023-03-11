Two Sigma Investments LP Purchases 2,205,375 Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,437,375 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,205,375 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.87% of YPF Sociedad Anónima worth $21,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on YPF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.10 to $5.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YPF Sociedad Anónima presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.53.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 7.9 %

YPF Sociedad Anónima Profile

Shares of NYSE YPF opened at $10.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.50. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $13.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

