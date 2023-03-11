Two Sigma Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062,763 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,561 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP’s holdings in Fastly were worth $18,895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fastly by 50.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Fastly by 32.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 60.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Fastly from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $8.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Fastly from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastly from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.35.

In related news, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Artur Bergman sold 32,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $491,973.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,608,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,383,130.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.84, for a total value of $41,601.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 235,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,077,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 188,906 shares of company stock valued at $2,699,608 over the last three months. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Fastly stock opened at $13.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $20.03.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge compute, edge delivery, edge security, edge applications like load balancing and image optimization, video on demand, and managed edge delivery. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

