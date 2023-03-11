Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 280,321 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Two Sigma Investments LP decreased its stake in Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Rating) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 158,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 280,321 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned 0.15% of Camden Property Trust worth $18,922,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPT. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 179.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Camden Property Trust by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 499 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Institutional investors own 93.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total value of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Camden Property Trust news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 10,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $1,158,570.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,667 shares in the company, valued at $7,729,844.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 1,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $149,943.24. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,902 shares of company stock worth $1,452,378. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Camden Property Trust Stock Down 3.5 %

CPT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Piper Sandler cut Camden Property Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.62.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $105.78 and a 1-year high of $175.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $117.45 and a 200-day moving average of $118.26. The company has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden Property Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. This is an increase from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 62.77%.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, reposition, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focus on investing in markets characterized by high-growth economic conditions, strong employment, and attractive quality of life.

