Two Sigma Investments LP Sells 962,911 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Two Sigma Investments LP lessened its position in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,338,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 962,911 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP owned approximately 1.07% of Chegg worth $28,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Chegg by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,766,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,923,000 after purchasing an additional 179,401 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Chegg by 5.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 54,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,354,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CHGG. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Chegg from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Chegg from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chegg from $30.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other Chegg news, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total value of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Nathan J. Schultz sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.35, for a total value of $633,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,020,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.86, for a total transaction of $96,102.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 171,300 shares in the company, valued at $2,888,118. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 34,741 shares of company stock worth $793,053 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHGG stock opened at $15.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 8.24 and a quick ratio of 8.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.55. Chegg, Inc. has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $37.64.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $205.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.10 million. Chegg had a net margin of 34.77% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chegg, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Chegg, Inc operates a learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades, and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

