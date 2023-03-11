UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 213,210 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213,210 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $111,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CHD. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Argus lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Church & Dwight from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Paul Richard Wood sold 48,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $4,023,602.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,004.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Penry W. Price sold 17,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $1,471,941.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,039,692.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHD opened at $83.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.16 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.70% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.88%.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

