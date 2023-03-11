UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,323,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,869 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $99,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 253,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,527,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,763,832,000 after purchasing an additional 91,834 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,496,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $262,100,000 after acquiring an additional 140,445 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Boston Properties during the third quarter worth about $1,419,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Boston Properties by 259.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 439,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 317,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.62% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Trading Down 7.3 %

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $57.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 1.08. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $133.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.32.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $789.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $732.90 million. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.82%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boston Properties to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Boston Properties from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.19.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It develops, acquires, manages and owns a portfolio of Class A properties. The firm operates through the following geographical locations: Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington. The company was founded by Mortimer Benjamin Zuckerman and Edward H.

