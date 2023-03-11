UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,634 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,935 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.44% of D.R. Horton worth $103,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth $28,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth $41,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush lowered shares of D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $104.00 to $96.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of D.R. Horton from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $68.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $91.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.27.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $94.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $94.87 and its 200-day moving average is $83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 6.67. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.25 and a 1 year high of $104.14. The company has a market cap of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.51.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The construction company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.49. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The company had revenue of $7.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.20%.

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other D.R. Horton news, COO Paul J. Romanowski sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.68, for a total transaction of $2,690,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,832,270.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $43,658.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $524,828.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,218 shares of company stock worth $2,903,212 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a home building company, which engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, Rental, and Others. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.

