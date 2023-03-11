UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,092 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.63% of Waters worth $100,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waters by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,764,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,823,123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Waters by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,496,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,750,974,000 after buying an additional 73,839 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Waters by 7.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,623,726 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $707,174,000 after buying an additional 171,541 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waters by 79.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,011,000 after buying an additional 666,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Waters by 0.4% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 840,359 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $260,839,000 after buying an additional 3,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAT opened at $304.96 on Friday. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $330.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $317.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.10. Waters had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 175.08%. The business had revenue of $858.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on WAT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Waters from $320.00 to $352.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Waters from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Waters from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.00.

In other news, Director Mark P. Vergnano acquired 3,185 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $313.32 per share, for a total transaction of $997,924.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,557 shares in the company, valued at $1,114,479.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waters Corp. engages in the provision of workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis. It operates through the Waters and TA (TA Instruments) segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and services.

