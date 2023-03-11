UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lowered its position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,833,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 324,147 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $109,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 304.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 990.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 7,335.7% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.43.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52 week low of $27.36 and a 52 week high of $42.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.47.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

See Also

