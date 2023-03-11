UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 30,189 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.71% of SolarEdge Technologies worth $92,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 52.4% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $358.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.65.

SEDG opened at $304.32 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $308.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $284.72. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The company has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 184.44, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

