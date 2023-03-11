UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $104.03 Million Stock Holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 683,403 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52,206 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $104,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in Workday by 69.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Workday by 975.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Workday Stock Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $178.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $163.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 87.97 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.72 and a 52-week high of $248.92.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workday declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 29th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDAY. Guggenheim cut shares of Workday from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Societe Generale cut shares of Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on Workday from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.72.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,230,561.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.34, for a total transaction of $17,972,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 325,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,985,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $450,713.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,722 shares in the company, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,814 shares of company stock worth $19,999,462 in the last ninety days. 21.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

