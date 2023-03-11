UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $113.59 Million Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,202,797 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 251,836 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in NIO were worth $113,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of NIO by 174.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC lifted its position in shares of NIO by 637.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of NIO by 988.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.06% of the company’s stock.

Get NIO alerts:

NIO Stock Performance

NIO opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.68. Nio Inc – has a 1-year low of $8.31 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO Profile

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NIO shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. China Renaissance dropped their target price on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.94.

(Get Rating)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.