UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $115.73 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 103,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $115,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 102.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in eBay by 301.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.

eBay Price Performance

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.92 and a 1 year high of $60.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.76 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.

About eBay

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.