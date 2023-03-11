UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $115.73 Million Stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,143,977 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 103,307 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $115,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of eBay during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 102.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank increased its stake in eBay by 301.1% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.92.
eBay Price Performance
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a negative net margin of 12.96% and a positive return on equity of 34.14%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. eBay’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that eBay Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.
eBay Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently -46.95%.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.