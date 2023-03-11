UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $116.24 Million Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 858,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,382 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.42% of AmerisourceBergen worth $116,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ABC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,411,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,147 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,079,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,717,000 after purchasing an additional 618,248 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 83.9% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,283,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,118,000 after purchasing an additional 585,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,664,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,436,000 after buying an additional 523,003 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,041,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,631,000 after buying an additional 514,462 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total value of $300,567.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 5,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.82, for a total value of $889,888.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,820.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 1,924 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.22, for a total transaction of $300,567.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,176,229.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 66,664 shares of company stock worth $10,961,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABC opened at $149.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.53. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $135.14 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.54.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 597.57%. The business had revenue of $62.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AmerisourceBergen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.54%.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.