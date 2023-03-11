UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $118.54 Million Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,128,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,908 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Airbnb worth $118,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 9.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 772,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,709,000 after purchasing an additional 63,601 shares during the last quarter. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $945,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Airbnb by 22.5% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Airbnb by 27.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $2,125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on ABNB. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Airbnb from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Insider Activity

Airbnb Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $23,842,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,552,132.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total transaction of $23,842,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,250,101 shares in the company, valued at $977,552,132.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,969,363 shares of company stock worth $239,852,264. Corporate insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $118.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.91 and a 12-month high of $179.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $112.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.42.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Stories

