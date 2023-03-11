UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $90.74 Million Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its stake in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,553,271 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,320 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.08% of HDFC Bank worth $90,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in HDFC Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1,735.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 694 shares in the last quarter. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $119.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $67.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.40. HDFC Bank Limited has a fifty-two week low of $50.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, January 14th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 16.86%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

