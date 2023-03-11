UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $93.51 Million Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,925,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 336,277 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $93,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,547,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,734,103,000 after buying an additional 792,580 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,415,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $972,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507,964 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,066,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,843,000 after purchasing an additional 1,390,960 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,192,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,741,000 after purchasing an additional 721,901 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,559,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,585,000 after purchasing an additional 258,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.90.

In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $75,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,901,738.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.62. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

