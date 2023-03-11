UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $95.47 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,115,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 49,374 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $95,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,921 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.4% during the third quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Northern Trust

In other news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total transaction of $171,072.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS opened at $84.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.06 and a 200-day moving average of $91.43. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The company has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Northern Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $97.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

