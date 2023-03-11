UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 828,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,764 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.78% of J. M. Smucker worth $113,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJM. Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 1.5% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 30,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 339,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

Shares of SJM stock opened at $147.88 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.36 and a 200 day moving average of $148.11. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $163.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.54%. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 61.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SJM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other J. M. Smucker news, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 26,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $3,945,151.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 629,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,417,471.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

J. M. Smucker Profile

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

