UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,877,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,177,384 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of DuPont de Nemours worth $94,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allstate Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. DMG Group LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. DMG Group LLC now owns 7,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 6,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DD. Mizuho upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.14.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 0.7 %

DD stock opened at $70.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.51. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 44.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.08%.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

