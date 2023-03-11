UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,274,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 288,199 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.69% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $108,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 188.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 395.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 309.3% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 268.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $90.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.28 and a beta of 0.39. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $117.77.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to $130.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $132.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Avian Securities downgraded shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $119.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.11.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,250,121.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Jeffrey Robert Ajer sold 49,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.70, for a total value of $5,669,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,753,881.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.89, for a total value of $106,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,250,121.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,000 shares of company stock worth $10,875,740. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its pipeline products include Valoctocogene roxaparvovec, Vosoritide, and BMN 307. The company was founded by John C. Klock, Christopher M.

