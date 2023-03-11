UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,158,416 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 55,634 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.33% of Ross Stores worth $97,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROST. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 13.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $962,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 314.5% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,741,831 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $146,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,619 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the second quarter valued at $86,641,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 2.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 49,657,768 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,487,464,000 after acquiring an additional 994,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 478.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,158,117 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,595,000 after acquiring an additional 957,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROST. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $95.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. TheStreet upgraded Ross Stores from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.94.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of ROST opened at $104.17 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $115.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.40% and a net margin of 8.09%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Ross Stores’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 20,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.37, for a total transaction of $2,306,843.73. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,345,041.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

See Also

