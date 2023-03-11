UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 16,558 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,558 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Seagen were worth $101,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SGEN. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 17.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,671,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $472,730,000 after buying an additional 405,593 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,826,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,618,264,000 after buying an additional 394,562 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Seagen by 695.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,897,000 after buying an additional 203,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Seagen by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,663,152 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,732,699,000 after purchasing an additional 170,001 shares during the period. Finally, International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its position in Seagen by 1,331.9% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 166,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,739,000 after purchasing an additional 154,593 shares during the period. 86.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SGEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Seagen from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Insider Activity

Seagen Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,167,765. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,539 shares in the company, valued at $13,167,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 1,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.63, for a total value of $144,094.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,475 shares in the company, valued at $7,463,164.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 147,254 shares of company stock valued at $23,701,263 over the last quarter. 27.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SGEN opened at $172.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.31 and a beta of 0.53. Seagen Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.43 and a 12 month high of $183.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.14.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.22. Seagen had a negative return on equity of 21.13% and a negative net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $528.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $479.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.95) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagen Profile

(Get Rating)

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

Featured Stories

