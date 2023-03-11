UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases New Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,579,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,304,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,076,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,007,000 after acquiring an additional 13,553,949 shares during the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 3,294,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,355,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,207,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,554,000 after acquiring an additional 134,369 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the third quarter worth about $88,092,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,052,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,201,000 after buying an additional 6,882 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHB opened at $45.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.94. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $40.92 and a 52-week high of $54.67.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

