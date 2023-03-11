UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,727,563 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,063,628 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 1.30% of Dropbox worth $97,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DBX. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Dropbox by 184.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Dropbox in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Dropbox by 117.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dropbox during the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dropbox

In related news, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total transaction of $3,597,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,431,088.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $233,916.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 275,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,285,527.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Houston sold 162,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.14, for a total value of $3,597,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,781,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,431,088.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 559,169 shares of company stock valued at $12,360,061 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.05% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ DBX opened at $19.12 on Friday. Dropbox, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.07 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.03.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.03). Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 65.25% and a net margin of 23.80%. The company had revenue of $598.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup upped their target price on Dropbox from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Dropbox from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Dropbox from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dropbox presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Dropbox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers the following products: Dropbox Basic, Dropbox Plus, Dropbox Professional, and Dropbox Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, documents, and other files.

See Also

