UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 788,492 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $96,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BAP. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Credicorp by 42,086.4% during the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 464,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,664,000 after purchasing an additional 462,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,663,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,555,807 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $186,557,000 after acquiring an additional 334,234 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,064,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,657,000. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Credicorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $156.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock.

Credicorp Trading Down 0.9 %

About Credicorp

Shares of BAP opened at $128.77 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 1 year low of $113.21 and a 1 year high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.04. The stock has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.91.

(Get Rating)

Credicorp Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Banking; Microfinance; Insurance and Pensions; and Investment Banking and Wealth Management. The Universal Banking segment focuses on lending and investment services.

Further Reading

