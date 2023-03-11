UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 369,549 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263,813 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 369,549 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.57% of Huntington Bancshares worth $108,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.7 %

HBAN opened at $13.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.43.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

HBAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.60.

Insider Activity at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

