UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 6,360 Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,330,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,360 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of LKQ worth $109,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in LKQ by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,043,132 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,369,384,000 after buying an additional 1,778,320 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,561,455 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $686,572,000 after purchasing an additional 52,871 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,749,817 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $306,509,000 after purchasing an additional 914,423 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,172,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $280,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,819,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of LKQ by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,891,981 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $176,735,000 after purchasing an additional 364,668 shares in the last quarter. 93.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LKQ in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered LKQ from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 383,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.76, for a total transaction of $22,127,162.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,663,667 shares in the company, valued at $269,373,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,700,295 shares of company stock valued at $211,735,266. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ stock opened at $54.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.93. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $43.37 and a 52 week high of $59.33.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.98%. LKQ’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LKQ Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.76%.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintain, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self-Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

