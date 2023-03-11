UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 70,372 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 996,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,372 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.37% of Global Payments worth $107,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 25,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,761,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its stake in Global Payments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPN opened at $100.00 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.27 and a 1-year high of $146.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 227.28, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $110.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 227.28%.

In other Global Payments news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,262.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,858.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $133.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

