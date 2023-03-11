UBS Group Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €6.20 Price Target

UBS Group set a €6.20 ($6.60) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on SHA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Schaeffler in a report on Friday, January 27th. Warburg Research set a €7.70 ($8.19) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.50 ($7.98) target price on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.00 ($6.38) price target on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.30 ($7.77) target price on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Schaeffler Stock Down 2.5 %

FRA SHA opened at €6.83 ($7.27) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.02) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($17.81). The company has a fifty day moving average of €6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of €5.96.

About Schaeffler

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

