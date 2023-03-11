UFP Industries, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.28 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NASDAQ:UFPI)

UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for UFP Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst A. Gupta now anticipates that the construction company will earn $2.28 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. The consensus estimate for UFP Industries’ current full-year earnings is $7.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for UFP Industries’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.04 EPS.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share.

UFP Industries Stock Performance

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on UFPI. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $85.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of UFP Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Shares of UFPI opened at $79.15 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $87.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UFP Industries has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $99.40.

Institutional Trading of UFP Industries

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPI. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1.6% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 1,747.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 12,931 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 12,231 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in UFP Industries by 181.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 205.7% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 67,305 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,857,000 after purchasing an additional 45,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in UFP Industries by 3.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,532,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $760,045,000 after purchasing an additional 307,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at UFP Industries

In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $839,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,952,895.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 13,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,099,601.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,280,493.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,591 shares of company stock valued at $6,316,675. 3.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. UFP Industries’s payout ratio is 9.10%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Featured Articles

