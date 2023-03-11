uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $90.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for uniQure’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.18) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.99) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.00) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.94) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on uniQure from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a buy rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised uniQure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on uniQure from $51.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Chardan Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.44.

NASDAQ QURE opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.28 and a quick ratio of 6.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.15. The firm has a market cap of $900.61 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.19. uniQure has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.25.

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.04. The business had revenue of $102.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 26.28% and a negative net margin of 119.07%. On average, analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of uniQure stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula Soteropoulos sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total value of $70,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,157.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,919 shares of company stock worth $332,098. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of uniQure by 108.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of uniQure during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of uniQure by 128.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

