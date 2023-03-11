United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

United-Guardian stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.09. The company has a market cap of $48.22 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.51. United-Guardian has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $26.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of United-Guardian by 7.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in United-Guardian by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of United-Guardian by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the period. 24.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United-Guardian, Inc develops and manufactures pharmaceuticals, cosmetic ingredients, personal and health care products and medical devices. The firm conducts research and product development related to the development of new and unique cosmetic and personal care products. The company was founded by Alfred R.

