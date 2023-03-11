United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded by Northcoast Research to Neutral

Northcoast Research downgraded shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. CL King cut United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.00.

UNFI opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.71. United Natural Foods has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods ( NYSE:UNFI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.60). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $7.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,514. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 124,848 shares in the company, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,681 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,613 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

