Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 1,000 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $3,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,859,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,703,000 after purchasing an additional 283,258 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 13.4% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 34.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 350,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,199,000 after purchasing an additional 89,769 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $8,867,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the third quarter worth about $1,393,000. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. DZ Bank cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TTWO opened at $110.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.93, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.23. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $159.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

