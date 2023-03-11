Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 200 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Utah Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares in the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods during the first quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $56.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.85. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.74 and a 1 year high of $99.54. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.51 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

About Tyson Foods



Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

