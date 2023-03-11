Utah Retirement Systems Acquires 42 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,606 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in ANSYS were worth $3,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ANSS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,725,574 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,156,158,000 after acquiring an additional 115,162 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in ANSYS by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,798,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,950,601,000 after acquiring an additional 58,228 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. grew its stake in ANSYS by 9,241.9% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in ANSYS by 20.9% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,297,555 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $287,795,000 after acquiring an additional 224,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $194.23 and a 52-week high of $328.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.56 and a 200-day moving average of $248.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $694.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total transaction of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ANSYS news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 11,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.68, for a total value of $3,033,799.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,883.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Janet Lee sold 984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.31, for a total transaction of $295,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,322,759.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,262 shares of company stock worth $4,517,182 in the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $230.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $200.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $286.25.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia-Pacific. The firm’s solutions include automotive, aerospace and defense, construction, energy, materials and chemical processing, autonomous engineering, and electrification.

