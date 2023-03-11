Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 18.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,449,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,151,448,000 after buying an additional 1,001,372 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,363,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 151.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 893,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,128,000 after buying an additional 538,493 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 25.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,633,000 after buying an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 38.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 991,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,815,000 after purchasing an additional 276,909 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 1.1 %

MOH stock opened at $261.35 on Friday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $249.78 and a twelve month high of $374.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 36.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MOH shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $358.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Molina Healthcare news, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,513 shares in the company, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.