Utah Retirement Systems Boosts Stock Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Utah Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAG opened at $35.01 on Friday. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.23. The company has a market capitalization of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

