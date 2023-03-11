Utah Retirement Systems Buys 100 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Zscaler were worth $2,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,940,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,230,000 after purchasing an additional 162,289 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,352,000. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 6,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,837,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 68.8% during the 3rd quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZS. Scotiabank began coverage on Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Zscaler to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Zscaler from $185.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Zscaler from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.44.

ZS opened at $105.45 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.94. Zscaler, Inc. has a 1 year low of $99.64 and a 1 year high of $253.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

In related news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total transaction of $579,945.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,545,639.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 1,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.14, for a total value of $144,044.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,929,882.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,735 shares of company stock worth $2,252,553 in the last ninety days. 19.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based internet security platform. It offers Zero Trust Exchange, Zscaler Client Connector, Zscaler Internet Access, Zscaler Private Access, Zscaler B2B, Zscaler Cloud Protection, and Zscaler Digital Experience. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

