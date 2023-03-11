Utah Retirement Systems Buys 200 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,734 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAH. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

NYSE CAH opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.75 and its 200 day moving average is $74.79. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $81.57.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $51.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.03 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 101.28% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4957 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CAH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.64.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

